Hungary cbank accepts $2.27 bln worth of bids at 1-week deposit tender

BUDAPEST, April 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank accepted 750 billion forints ($2.27 billion) worth of funds from banks at its 1-week deposit tender at a rate of 0.9%, the bank said on Thursday.

The National Bank of Hungary can raise the 0.9% rate on its new one-week deposit tool if market conditions justify it, the bank’s deputy governor said on Wednesday, adding that the one-week deposit rate will be the strongest interest rate in the future.

The bank will hold the deposit tender every Thursday.