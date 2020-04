BUDAPEST, April 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank announced its one-week deposit tender at a 0.9% fixed interest rate on Thursday, unchanged from last week’s tender.

The National Bank of Hungary announced the new one-week deposit facility for banks earlier this month, in order to manage liquidity conditions.

It accepted 700 billion forints ($2.11 billion) worth of bids at last week’s tender. ($1 = 331.76 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)