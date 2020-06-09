Hungary's economy can show modest growth in 2020 -cbanker nominee

BUDAPEST, June 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s economy can show modest growth in 2020 provided that private and public sector investment projects already in the pipeline are launched in the second half of the year, central bank Deputy Governor nominee Barnabas Virag said on Tuesday.

Virag also told a parliamentary confirmation hearing that the central bank was only looking at exchange rate changes through their impact on prices, adding that data showed the inflation rate of imported goods was low. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)