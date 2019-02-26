Financials
February 26, 2019 / 9:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hungary central bank in a normalisation phase -Governor

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank is in a normalisation phase of monetary policy, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told a parliamentary committee hearing on Tuesday, adding that it was “good news” that inflation has risen towards the bank’s target.

“The National Bank of Hungary is in a normalisation phase, while also preserving the character stemming from its (mandate),” Matolcsy said.

“It is predictable and has one single anchor in its inflation targeting system: the 3 percent plus/minus 1 percentage point inflation.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)

