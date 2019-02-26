UPDATE 2-Hungarian central bank in normalisation phase -Governor

* Says March inflation report will send policy signal

* Bank holds monthly rate meeting on Tuesday

* Analysts expect no policy change

* Core inflation reached central bank’s target in Jan (Adds further comments from Governor Matolcsy)

By Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank is in a phase of policy normalisation, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said before a rate-setting meeting on Tuesday, adding that its next inflation report would provide a signal on any policy changes.

Under Matolcsy, in charge since March 2013, the central bank has implemented a range of monetary easing measures to curb borrowing costs and flood the economy with cheap credit in support of a government drive to boost growth.

Lower interest rates have led to a lending boom but core inflation has increased steadily in recent months and the bank is widely expected to start tightening policy soon.

Analysts say the bank will keep interest rates on hold on Tuesday but possibly start tightening in March - when it also issues its next inflation report - if core inflation continues to rise.

All 16 analysts surveyed by Reuters between Feb. 19-21 projected that the bank would keep both its 0.9 percent base rate and -0.15 percent overnight deposit rate on hold. It has kept its base rate at record lows since spring 2016.

The bank will announce its decision at 1300 GMT and publish a policy statement an hour later.

“The National Bank of Hungary is in a normalisation phase, while also preserving the character stemming from its (mandate),” Matolcsy told a parliamentary committee hearing.

“It is predictable and has one single anchor in its inflation targeting system: the 3 percent plus/minus 1 percentage point (target).”

Core inflation adjusted for the effects of indirect taxes, the central bank’s preferred measure, rose to 3 percent in January from 2.9 percent in December.

Matolcsy said the inflation report would give a signal about any changes to interest rate policy and other parts of the bank’s monetary toolkit.

At 0946 GMT, the forint traded at 317.65 versus the euro, 0.1 percent stronger from Monday’s close.

Lawmakers of parliament’s economic affairs committee, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party has a large majority, have supported Matolcsy’s nomination for a second six-year term at the helm of the NBH.

He declined to comment directly about Tuesday’s policy meeting. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; Editing by Alison Williams and John Stonestreet)