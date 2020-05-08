Hungary cbank says households' inflation expectations are anchored

BUDAPEST, May 8 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank said on Friday that data on households’ inflation expectations tend to show great volatility at times of crisis and data the bank had published earlier in the day were not comparable to data from before the coronavirus outbreak.

In a reply to Reuters questions, the central bank said inflation was expected to slow further in the coming months.

“In line with that, households’ inflationary expectations continue to be regarded as anchored,” the bank said.

Earlier in the day, in its analysis of April inflation data the bank said its tax-adjusted core inflation gauge slowed to 3.8% in April from 3.9% year on year in March, while “households’ inflation expectations have risen amid high volatility in recent months.” (Reporting by Krisztina Than)