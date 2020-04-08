Hungary cbank held rates steady in unanimous March decision -minutes

BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary left key interest rates unchanged in a unanimous decision last month, the bank said in the minutes of its March 24 policy meeting on Wednesday.

“In order to preserve effective monetary policy transmission, the Monetary Council was ready to take further measures to provide additional liquidity,” the minutes said.

The bank unexpectedly raised its collateralised loan rates on Tuesday and announced a bond-buying scheme and a massive lending programme for companies to support the coronavirus-stricken economy.

The next policy meeting is due on April 28. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)