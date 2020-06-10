Hungary cbank left key rates steady in unanimous May decision -minutes

BUDAPEST, June 10 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left key interest rates unchanged in a unanimous decision last month, the bank said in the minutes of its May 26 policy meeting on Wednesday, adding that the bank’s overhauled tool kit had reached its goals.

The NBH has since suspended government bond purchases launched early last month, saying the market had stabilised and yields have fallen substantially. The bank said it would only resume the bond purchases if needed.

“In line with its statutory mandate, the (NBH) would use every instrument at its disposal to achieve price stability and support the Hungarian economic and financial system,” it said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)