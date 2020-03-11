Hungary cbank says March CPI report will set course of policy -Feb minutes

BUDAPEST, March 11 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary will determine on the basis of the March inflation report the size of policy step needed to reach its inflation target, it said in the minutes of its February 25 meeting on Wednesday.

“On the next occasion, the Monetary Council would carry out a comprehensive assessment of macroeconomic developments in the March Inflation Report,” it said in the minutes of the meeting, where members voted unanimously to keep key rates unchanged.

“Based on this, it would determine the extent of steps necessary to achieve the inflation target. If a sustained change in the outlook for inflation warranted it, the Monetary Council would be ready to use every instrument at its disposal.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)