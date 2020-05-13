Hungary cbank says ready to fine-tune asset purchase schemes if needed

BUDAPEST, May 13 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left key interest rates unchanged in a unanimous decision late last month, the bank said in the minutes of its April 28 policy meeting on Wednesday.

The NBH also decided to start its bond-buying scheme and mortgage bond purchases on May 4 to soften the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the minutes of the meeting the bank said it was ready to fine-tune the programmes if necessary and they “would continue in terms of their timeframe and amount as long as warranted by economic and financial developments resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.” (Reporting by Krisztina Than)