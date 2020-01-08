Hungary central bank maintains accommodative stance -Dec minutes

BUDAPEST, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary will maintain its accommodative monetary stance, it said in the minutes of its Dec. 17 policy meeting, when rate-setters voted unanimously to hold key rates unchanged and extend corporate bond purchases.

“In the Monetary Council’s assessment, risks to inflation had become symmetric again,” the Monetary Council said in the minutes published on Wednesday.

“The monetary policy stance would continue to be accommodative, economic agents’ financing costs would be favourable,” it said, adding that any future policy steps would depend on the inflation outlook.

The next rate meeting is due on January 28. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)