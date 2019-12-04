Hungary central bank maintains accommodative stance -Nov minutes

BUDAPEST, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary will maintain its accommodative monetary stance, it said on Wednesday in the minutes of its Nov. 19 policy meeting, when rate-setters voted unanimously to hold key interest rates unchanged.

“Council members agreed that the international monetary policy stance was expected to remain persistently accommodative,” the Monetary Council said.

“Council members were unanimous in their opinion that maintaining a data-driven character and a cautious approach in domestic monetary policy decisions was still warranted.”

The bank also said “future developments in the outlook for inflation would be a decisive factor in the necessity of further measures.”

The next rate meeting is due on Dec. 17. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)