Hungary central bank says to maintain accommodative stance -Oct minutes

BUDAPEST, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary will maintain its accommodative monetary stance, it said on Wednesday in the minutes of its October 22 policy meeting, when rate-setters voted unanimously to hold key interest rates unchanged.

“The monetary policy stance would continue to be accommodative, economic agents’ financing costs would be favourable,” the Monetary Council said.

“The downside inflation risks had strengthened further, reflecting the effects of the slowdown in European economic activity.” (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)