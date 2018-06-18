UPDATE 1-Hungary central bank to tighten mortgage conditions as of Oct 1

BUDAPEST, June 18 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will tighten mortgage conditions by curbing monthly payment-to-income limits from October, it said on Monday, expanding efforts to drive borrowers into fixed-rate loans to limit repayment risks.

The National Bank of Hungary, one of the most dovish central banks in Europe, follows its Czech counterpart, which last week announced it would cap mortgage loans at nine times borrowers’ salaries to tackle a rapid build-up of debt.

The bank will hold a monthly rate-setting meeting on Tuesday, where it is expected to keep interest rates on hold at record lows, but may shift to less dovish language in the wake of a sharp weakening in the forint and Hungarian bonds.

It said that as of October 1, the monthly repayments cannot exceed 25 percent of the monthly net income of borrowers if the interest rate of their mortgages is fixed for a period shorter than five years.

Conditions have also been tightened for loans on which interest rates are fixed for 5 to 10 years.

The current payment-to-income limits, where monthly repayments can reach up to 60 percent of net income, will be offered only to borrowers who obtain mortgages with fixed rates for at least 10 years, of the entire lifetime of the loan. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)