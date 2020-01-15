Hungarian inflation rise in line with expectations, cbank's Nagy says

VIENNA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Hungary’s rise in headline inflation published this week is in line with the central bank’s forecast that it will peak in this quarter, its Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Wednesday.

“This is fully in line with expectations, not just in the market but in line with the MNB (central bank) forecast, and this is valid for the headline and for the core inflation,” Nagy told reporters on the sidelines of a Euromoney conference. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Catherine Evans)