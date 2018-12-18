CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Hungary c.bank imposes deposit restrictions at tiny NHB Bank

(Corrects numbers of depositors affected in second paragraph)

BUDAPEST, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has issued a 30-day restriction on the withdrawal of deposits over 7 million forints ($24,560) from tiny domestic lender NHB Bank due to a deterioration in the bank’s liquidity situation, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The central bank, which is also the financial sector regulator in Hungary, said the restrictions would affect 67 private and 88 corporate clients. It has imposed a bank holiday at NHB Bank for Tuesday.

It said the liquidity situation at NHB posed no risks to the stability of the broader financial system in Hungary. ($1 = 285.02 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Andrew Heavens)