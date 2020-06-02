Healthcare
Hungary central bank governor expects 'modest' economic growth in 2020

BUDAPEST, June 2 (Reuters) - National Bank of Hungary (NBH) Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy on Tuesday said he expected the central European country’s economy to post a modest expansion in 2020, accounting for targeted measures by the bank and the government.

“Pricing the targeted measures of the government and the NBH we can expect a modestly growing Hungarian economy in 2020,” Matolcsy wrote in an opinion piece on the Novekedes.hu news portal.

The government expects the economy to shrink by about 3% this year before bouncing back by 4.8% next year, based on its 2021 budget proposal published late last month. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Jason Neely)

