Hungary cbank offers IRSs, 10-year rate rises further

BUDAPEST, May 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has offered a total of 50 billion forintS ($184.08 million) worth of fixed-rate 5-year and 10-year interest rate swaps (IRS) to banks on Thursday, it said on its Reuters page.

The bank offered 10 billion forints of 5-year interest rate swaps at 0.37 percent, down from 0.46 percent two weeks ago. It also offered 40 billion forints worth of 10-year IRSs at 1.43 percent, up from 1.24 percent at the previous tender.

The swaps are part of the bank’s monetary policy tools announced in November. ($1 = 271.62 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Gergely Szakacs)