June 7, 2018 / 9:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hungary cbank offers IRSs, rates rise further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 7 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has offered a total of 50 billion forintS ($186.24 million) worth of fixed-rate 5-year and 10-year interest rate swaps (IRS) to banks on Thursday, it said on its Reuters page.

The bank offered 10 billion forints of 5-year interest rate swaps at 0.40 percent, up from 0.37 percent two weeks ago. It also offered 40 billion forints worth of 10-year IRSs at 1.49 percent, up from 1.43 percent at the previous tender.

The swaps are part of the bank’s monetary policy tools announced in November. ($1 = 268.4700 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

