June 21, 2018 / 12:45 PM / in 2 hours

Hungary cbank provides monetary policy IRSs, rates rise further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 21 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has provided a total of 50 billion forints ($177.49 million) worth of fixed-rate 5-year and 10-year monetary policy interest rate swaps (IRS) to banks on Thursday, it said on its Reuters page.

The bank provided 20 billion forints of 5-year interest rate swaps at 0.99 percent, more than its offer of 10 billion. It also provided 30 billion forints worth of 10-year IRSs at 1.93 percent, 10 billion forints less than its offer.

$1 = 281.7100 forints Reporting by Krisztina Than

