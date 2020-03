BUDAPEST, March 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has provided banks with 74.52 billion forints ($227.40 million) worth of liquidity at Monday’s euro/forint swap tenders, in line with its original offer, it said in a statement.

The bank said its stock of foreign currency swaps was unchanged at 2.2 trillion forints after Monday’s tenders. ($1 = 327.7000 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)