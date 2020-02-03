Hungary central bank rejects all bids at Monday's swap tender

BUDAPEST, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Hungary central bank has rejected all bids on Monday at its weekly euro/forint swap tender providing forint liquidity to domestic commercial banks, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said in a statement.

Banks submitted bids worth 2.07 billion euros for 1-month, 3-month, 6-month and 12-month liquidity. Surplus liquidity in the banking system fell by 130 billion forints to 2.055 trillion after the tender, the NBH said.

Last week the NBH warned of an impending drop in interbank market liquidity as it tries to fine-tune liquidity conditions via its swap tenders, with the forint trading near all-time lows. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)