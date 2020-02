BUDAPEST, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Hungary central bank has rejected all bids on Monday at its weekly euro/forint swap tender providing forint liquidity to domestic commercial banks, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said on its Reuters page.

Banks submitted bids worth 2.231 billion euros for 1-month, 3-month, 6-month and 12-month liquidity. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)