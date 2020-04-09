Healthcare
Hungary cbank announces one-week depo tender at 0.9% fixed rate

BUDAPEST, April 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank announced its one-week deposit tender at a 0.9% fixed interest rate on Thursday, in line with the inaugural rate of the instrument at last week’s tender.

The National Bank of Hungary announced the new one-week deposit for banks last Wednesday in a move that analysts said amounted to an “implicit rate hike” and that halted a slide in the forint currency.

It accepted all the 655 billion forints ($1.98 billion) worth of bids at last week’s tender. ($1 = 330 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

