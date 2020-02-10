Hungary cbank's stock of swaps has fallen by EUR 870 mln

BUDAPEST, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary’s stock of foreign currency swaps has fallen by 870 million euros after it rejected or accepted fewer bids at previous tenders to bring the amount of crowded out liquidity closer to its target range, it said on Monday.

It said since the beginning of January, the 3-month Budapest Interbank Offered Rate rose by 15 basis points and the 3-month Treasury bill yield increased by nearly 10 basis points as a consequence. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves)