Hungary central bank wants to drive down longer-term yields -Deputy Governor Nagy

BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will try to drive down longer-term yields via its collateralised loan tenders and via its asset-buying programmes, deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Wednesday.

Nagy told an online briefing that the NBH would buy government bonds on longer maturities on the secondary market and the Monetary Council would decide on the terms and details of the bond-buying and mortgage note purchase programmes at its April 21 meeting. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)