Hungarian credit market still not overheated, central bank says

BUDAPEST, April 4 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary left its countercyclical capital buffer unchanged at 0 percent, it said on Thursday, as it saw no signs of an overheating in the credit market despite a steady increase in lending to households and companies.

“Although lending is expanding dynamically both in the retail and the corporate segments, overall, neither the speed of credit outflow, nor the volume of outstanding stock signals excessive lending,” it said in a statement.

“No change is expected in the buffer rate over the forthcoming one-year horizon given the current trends, which may support the sustainable lending activity of credit institutions.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)