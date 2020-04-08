Hungary cbank deputy governor: 1-week depo rate will be strongest policy rate

BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) can raise the 0.9% rate on its new one-week deposit tool if market conditions justify, its deputy governor said on Wednesday, adding that the one-week deposit rate will be the strongest interest rate in the future.

Marton Nagy told an online briefing that inflation in March came in above the bank’s expectations.

He reiterated that the bank had no exchange rate target for the forint but was bothered by the currency’s volatility. Its flexible monetary tool set will allow the bank to react swiftly to the extreme market volatility and liquidity conditions, Nagy said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)