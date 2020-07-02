Healthcare
July 2, 2020 / 12:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hungary cbank eases terms of $4.82 bln COVID funding scheme

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 2 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has eased the terms of its 1.5 trillion forint ($4.82 billion) loans scheme designed to help local businesses gain access to cheap funding to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, a deputy governor said.

Mihaly Patai told an online press briefing on Thursday that the new terms would allow companies to use the loans, carrying a maximum interest of 2.5%, to finance foreign investments and pre-finance projects backed by domestic government funds. ($1 = 311.49 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below