Hungary cbank eases terms of $4.82 bln COVID funding scheme

BUDAPEST, July 2 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has eased the terms of its 1.5 trillion forint ($4.82 billion) loans scheme designed to help local businesses gain access to cheap funding to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, a deputy governor said.

Mihaly Patai told an online press briefing on Thursday that the new terms would allow companies to use the loans, carrying a maximum interest of 2.5%, to finance foreign investments and pre-finance projects backed by domestic government funds. ($1 = 311.49 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alex Richardson)