FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 29, 2018 / 9:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hungary cbank leaves counter-cyclical buffer level unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 29 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank left the level of counter-cyclical capital buffers for domestic commercial banks at 0 percent to support a revival of bank lending, it said in a statement on Friday.

“Household lending shifted to a rising path in 2017, while corporate lending continued to grow dynamically,” it said.

“Despite the upturn, net credit outflow cannot be considered excessive in any segment, and the growth of the outstanding loans stock is occurring in a more sound structure than in the pre-crisis period.”

The bank said it did not expect to change the buffer level in the next 12 months. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.