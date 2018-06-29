Hungary cbank leaves counter-cyclical buffer level unchanged

BUDAPEST, June 29 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank left the level of counter-cyclical capital buffers for domestic commercial banks at 0 percent to support a revival of bank lending, it said in a statement on Friday.

“Household lending shifted to a rising path in 2017, while corporate lending continued to grow dynamically,” it said.

“Despite the upturn, net credit outflow cannot be considered excessive in any segment, and the growth of the outstanding loans stock is occurring in a more sound structure than in the pre-crisis period.”

The bank said it did not expect to change the buffer level in the next 12 months. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)