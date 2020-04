BUDAPEST, April 6 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank provided commercial banks with 320 million euros worth of forint liquidity at its weekly euro/forint swap tender on Monday, it said on its page.

The accepted bids were in line with its combined original offer on maturities ranging from a month to 12 months.

However, the bank accepted no bids for one-month and three-month liquidity, providing the most, 281 million euros, on the 12-month tenor. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)