Hungary cbank provides HUF 100 bln of funds to banks at weekly tender

BUDAPEST, April 29 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank provided 100 billion forints ($305.52 million) worth of funds to banks at its collateralised loan tender on Wednesday, it said on its pages.

The bank offers one-week, 3-month, 6-month, 12-month loans, as well as loans for 3 years and 5 years to commercial banks at fixed interest rates.

It allotted 25 billion forints on the 3-year tenor and 75 billion on the 5-year tenor, both at a fixed rate of 0.9%. ($1 = 327.3100 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)