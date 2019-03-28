Hungary cbank raises core inflation forecasts -CPI report

BUDAPEST, March 28 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has raised its forecasts for tax-adjusted core inflation, its closely-watched measure of lasting price trends, to 3.4 percent this year and 3.2 percent next year, it said in its quarterly inflation report published on Thursday.

Its latest forecasts for the two indicators are 0.2 and 0.1 percentage point higher than in the December inflation report and both exceed the mid-point of its 3 percent medium-term policy target.

The central bank forecasts unadjusted core CPI at 3.8 percent this year and 3.4 percent next year.

The bank raised its overnight deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.05 percent on Tuesday, halting a nearly seven-year run of monetary easing, in what the bank’s governor called a one-off move justified by inflation trends. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)