Hungary cbank still hopeful of post-virus economic rebound -Governor

BUDAPEST, April 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank is still hopeful that the economy will rebound strongly after taking a hit from the coronavirus pandemic this year, central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Friday.

“We still believe that the recovery of the Hungarian economy will follow a V-shaped trajectory,” Matolcsy was quoted by state news agency MTI as saying in an interview.

Matolcsy added that the Monetary Council would decide at its April 28 policy meeting about the parameters of its bond-buying programme announced earlier this month. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)