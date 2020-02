BUDAPEST, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will use all tools at its disposal to stabilise inflation at its 3% target on its five to eight quarter policy horizon, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Thursday.

Nagy told reporters on the sidelines of a conference that inflation risks have strengthened since the bank’s December inflation report. The forint firmed to around 338 per euro from levels near 339 after his remarks. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)