Hungary cbank trims key inflation forecasts for 2019 and 2020

BUDAPEST, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary sees tax-adjusted core inflation, its preferred measure of lasting price trends, at 3.4% this year and next, below its June forecasts, the NBH said in its quarterly inflation report published on Thursday.

The bank also said Hungary’s current account had swung into a deficit worth 0.5% of gross domestic product in 2018 following a revision to official statistics and would remain in a deficit at least until 2021 based on its current assumptions.

However, it said Hungary’s net lending position was expected to stabilise at about 2% of economic output over the same period. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)