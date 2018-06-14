FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 8:09 AM / in 4 hours

Hungary cbanker sees no reason now to deviate from dovish bias

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 14 (Reuters) - Hungarian central bank rate-setter Gyula Pleschinger said on Thursday he saw no reason for now to deviate from a loose monetary policy bias, adding that the bank still expected to reach its 3 percent inflation target sometime next year.

“The loose monetary policy orientation is consistent with the achievement of the inflation target,” Pleschinger told Reuters on the sidelines of a central bank conference.

“Obviously we monitor oil prices, exchange rate developments and global events,” he said. “The European Central Bank represents a yardstick - what they do, what they think, what they expect. We will act accordingly, if needed.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai Editing by Gareth Jones)

