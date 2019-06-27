Hungary cbank's key price gauge to peak at 3.8% in Q4 -CPI report

BUDAPEST, June 27 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary’s (NBH) closely-watched gauge of lasting price developments, tax-adjusted core inflation, will peak at 3.8% in the fourth quarter and decline from the end of 2019, the bank said in its quarterly inflation report.

“Core inflation excluding indirect tax effects is expected to rise slightly in the months ahead,” the NBH said on Thursday.

“However, due to the external disinflationary effects — stemming mainly from the economic slowdown in the euro area — it will gradually fall to 3% from the end of the year.”

The bank forecasts the indicator it uses as the basis of monetary policy decisions at 3.6% this year, dropping to 3.5% next year and 3.1% in 2021. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)