Hungary central bank chief slams finance minister for comments on economy

BUDAPEST, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Hungarian Central Bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy strongly criticised the finance minister on Monday for recent comments that suggested the economy’s “golden age” was nearing an end due to an expected slowdown.

In the first open conflict between Hungary’s two key economic policy makers, Matolcsy said Finance Minister Mihaly Varga was wrong, and the golden age would “last for decades”.

“Why shouldn’t we question the words of a finance minister if those run counter to the nation’s desires and the plans of the government?” Matolcsy wrote in an article on the website novekedes.hu. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Kevin Liffey)