Hungary central bank offers 5-year and 10-year interest rate swaps to banks

BUDAPEST, March 29 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has offered a total of 50 billion forints ($197.04 million) worth of fixed-rate 5-year and 10-year interest rate swaps to banks on Thursday, the bank said on its NBHO Reuters page.

The bank offered 10 billion forints of 5-year interest rate swaps at a fixed rate of 0.46 percent, and 40 billion forints worth of 10-year IRS at 1.17 percent. Results will be announced at 1230 GMT.

The swaps are part of the bank’s monetary policy tools announced late last year. ($1 = 253.75 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)