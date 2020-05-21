Hungary's banks can withstand severe stress scenario -central bank

BUDAPEST, May 21 (Reuters) - Most banks in Hungary are adequately capitalised to withstand even a severe economic stress scenario, the central bank said in its financial stability report on Thursday, adding, however, that bank sector profits would fall substantially this year.

The bank said it expected a significant decline in loan supply and demand in the coming months due to high degree of economic uncertainty triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alison Williams)