Hungary's Csaba Kandracs nominated to be central bank deputy governor - parliament

BUDAPEST, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hungarian economist Csaba Kandracs, a nominee for deputy governor of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH), is scheduled to be heard by Parliament’s Economic Committee on Monday, according to an invitation on the Parliament web site.

Kandracs, 38, will replace Laszlo Windisch, whose term expires at the beginning of October. Kandracs has served as a director responsible for financial sector supervision at the central bank, and was an external member of the Monetary Council earlier.

The central bank’s deputy governors are proposed by the Prime Minister and approved by Parliament under Hungarian law. (Reporting by Marton Dunai Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)