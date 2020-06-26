National Bank of Hungary may cut base rate in July - deputy gov

BUDAPEST, June 26 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) may cut its key interest rate once more by 15 basis points in July, but that is as far as it will go, the bank’s new deputy governor Barnabas Virag told state radio on Friday.

Virag reiterated that Tuesday’s unexpected rate cut, the bank’s first such move in four years, was not the beginning of a cycle and the bank would stay clear of the 0% base rate level seen in other countries. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)