UPDATE 1-Hungarian central bank raises core inflation forecasts

* Bank sees tax adjusted core CPI higher in 2019 and 2020

* Sees closely watched price gauge at 3.4 pct and 3.2 pct

* Both upside and downside risks to economic outlook

* Monetary Council had discussed two alternative scenarios

BUDAPEST, March 28 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has raised its forecasts for tax-adjusted core inflation, a closely watched measure of price trends, to 3.4 percent this year and 3.2 percent next year, the bank said in its quarterly inflation report, released on Thursday.

The forecasts are 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points higher than the outlooks in the December inflation report and both exceed the mid-point of its 3 percent medium-term policy target.

“Core inflation excluding indirect tax effects is expected to continue to rise until the autumn months and then to decline from the end of 2019,” the Monetary Council said in its assessment of the report.

“According to the European Central Bank’s latest forecast, as a result of a deceleration in global economic activity, underlying inflation developments in the euro area are expected to remain persistently subdued.”

The central bank forecasts unadjusted core CPI at 3.8 percent this year and 3.4 percent next year.

The bank raised its overnight deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.05 percent on Tuesday, halting a run of monetary easing that lasted nearly seven years, in what the bank’s governor called a one-off move justified by inflation trends.

The forint, which sold off on the unexpectedly modest move and dovish guidance, traded near two-month lows at 320 versus the euro at 0859 GMT.

The Monetary Council said the economic outlook faced both upside and downside risks. The panel had discussed two alternative scenarios that may have an impact on future policy.

Higher-than-expected wage growth, with double-digit wage increases at big companies feeding through into the wider economy, further boosting consumption, would be consistent with tighter monetary conditions.

But escalating global trade tensions, a potential no-deal Brexit and high government debt could drag the euro zone, Hungary’s main trading partner, into a recession, and would be consistent with looser monetary conditions, it said.

The next rate-setting meeting is due on April 30. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)