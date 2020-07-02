UPDATE 1-Hungary cbank eases terms of $4.82 bln COVID-19 funding scheme

* Less than a tenth of total funding used in first 2 months

* Most loans granted to very small businesses

* Just 25% of loans financed new investments

* Strong investments key in hoped-for economic rebound (Adds detail, more comments)

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, July 2 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has eased the terms of its 1.5 trillion forint ($4.82 billion) loans scheme designed to help local businesses gain access to cheap funding to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, a deputy governor said on Thursday.

The bank, which unexpectedly cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.75% last month in response to greater-than-expected damage to the economy from the pandemic, launched the lending programme in late April.

Deputy Governor Mihaly Patai told an online news briefing the new terms would allow companies to use the loans that carry a maximum interest of 2.5% to finance foreign investments and pre-finance projects backed by domestic government funds.

“The management of the NBH has made some decisions ... aiming to further improve the parameters of the lending programme,” Patai said.

Urging companies to invest, he said funding was no obstacle.

Small businesses can also use the loans to finance current expenditures, including inventories and wages. Initial results show just a small portion of the new loans went into investments.

The bank still expects the economy to grow by 0.3% to 2% this year, a much more optimistic view than analyst forecasts for a 5.1% recession in a Reuters poll.

The bank has said a rebound in investments will be key to ensuring the economy gains sufficient strength in the third quarter for a quick recovery.

Gyorgy Pulai, a director at the NBH, said that in the little more than two months since the scheme was launched, about 1,500 companies, mostly small firms, had received funding worth 100 billion forints, less than a tenth of the amount available.

Just 25% of the new loans financed new investments, Pulai said, adding that the bank hoped this would increase in the second half of 2020. ($1 = 311.49 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alex Richardson and Timothy Heritage)