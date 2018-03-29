UPDATE 1-Hungary cbank provides 50 bln forints of swaps to banks

(Updates with tender results)

BUDAPEST, March 29 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has provided banks with a total of 50 billion forints ($197 million) worth of interest rate swaps at a tender on Thursday, it said on its Reuters page.

The bank sold 10 billion forints of five-year swaps at a fixed-rate of 0.46 percent, and 40 billion forints of 10-year IRS at 1.17 percent, both amounts in line with its original offer.

The swaps are part of monetary policy tools the bank announced late last year.

On Tuesday, the bank held interest rates at record lows and reiterated its commitment to keeping monetary policy loose for the foreseeable future.