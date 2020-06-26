UPDATE 1-Hungary c.banker sees room to cut rates another 15 bps in July

* Bank can cut base rate by 15 bps once more

* Base rate will bottom out at 0.6% -Virag

* Bank does not plan to cut rate near 0%

* Declines comment on forint falls (Adds detail, more comments)

BUDAPEST, June 26 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) may cut its key interest rate once more by 15 basis points in July, but that is as far as it will go, the bank’s new deputy governor Barnabas Virag told state radio on Friday.

The NBH unexpectedly cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.75% on Tuesday, its first such move in four years, responding to greater-than-expected damage to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank then described the measure as a “one-off” move to shore up the economy, but just three days later Virag sought to temper market expectations for further rate easing that he said emerged following the surprise cut.

“These expectations are excessive,” Virag said when asked about expectations by some analysts for further aggressive rate easing. “We would like to keep a safe distance from levels near 0% where the Polish or the Czech central banks have cut their base rate. We would definitely not want to reach that range.”

He said the bank had room for another 15 basis point cut in the base rate next month, but the easing would end there.

“That will be the end of it,” Virag said. “The 0.6% base rate level will be appropriate this year to support economic recovery and strengthen financial stability.”

He said lowering the base rate below that level was ruled out entirely.

Tuesday’s rate cut put the Hungarian forint on a weakening course, with central Europe’s worst-performing unit falling to around 355 versus the euro from levels stronger than 350 before the rate cut. Virag declined comment on the falls. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sam Holmes)