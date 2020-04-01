UPDATE 2-Hungarian central bank uses "implicit rate hike" to strengthen forint

* Central bank offers new one-week deposit to banks at 0.9%

* Central bank aims to reduce O/N deposits, improve liquidity

* Move amounts to significant policy tightening, analysts say

* Forint rallies after announcement (Recasts with new deposit tool, analyst, forint)

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, April 1 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank offered a new one-week deposit for banks at 0.9% on Wednesday in a surprise move that analysts said amounted to an “implicit rate hike” which immediately halted the slide of the forint currency.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) will pay 0.9% to banks on the one-week deposit facility — equal to its base rate — and far more than its overnight deposit rate which is at -0.05%.

The NBH said the new deposit tool, offered on a weekly basis, could help reduce commercial banks’ stock of overnight deposits and manage liquidity more efficiently. The first tender will be held on Thursday.

“The NBH will actively use the one-week deposit facility ... as long as liquidity trends make it necessary,” the NBH said in a statement.

The forint, which plunged to record lows past 369 to the euro on Wednesday, rallied about 2% to 362.60 after the announcement.

Central Europe’s most dovish central bank has kept rates at the lowest in the region for years to support economic growth.

“This is an implicit rate hike,” said Zoltan Torok, an analyst at Raiffeisen in Budapest. “Obviously the forint’s slide has been too fast ... and this extraordinary forint weakening triggered an extraordinary move by the NBH.”

Torok said the central bank’s measure could be enough to halt the forint’s losses, which were caused by a combination of factors. Among them were Hungary’s low interest rates and a law passed by the Hungarian parliament on Monday that triggered international criticism against the government.

“This could mean, theoretically, that if the NBH allows, all the money could flow from the overnight depo to the one-week deposit, and with this it can carry out a very significant monetary tightening,” said Peter Virovacz at ING. “This has made keeping short forint positions very costly.”

Parliament on Monday granted Prime Minister Viktor Orban an open-ended right to rule by decree to fight the coronavirus, despite protests from the opposition and rights groups.

Earlier, the NBH also said it would waive capital buffers for systemically important banks as of July 1 to support lending. That puts a floor under collapsing economic activity, after a Hungarian business sentiment indicator nosedived as the coronavirus effect reached central Europe.