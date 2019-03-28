UPDATE 2-Market went too far in pricing Hungary rate hikes -cbanker

(Adds comments from Deputy Governor Nagy)

* Bank sees tax adjusted core CPI higher in 2019 and 2020

* Sees closely watched price gauge at 3.4 pct and 3.2 pct

* Both upside and downside risks to economic outlook

* Monetary Council had discussed two alternative scenarios

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, March 28 (Reuters) - Financial markets were pricing in more rate hikes than justified, Hungarian central bank Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Thursday after a limited tightening move by the bank earlier this week sent the forint to two-month-lows against the euro.

The bank raised its overnight deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.05 percent on Tuesday, halting a run of monetary easing that lasted nearly seven years, in what its governor called a one-off move justified by inflation trends.

Nagy told a business conference that the central bank was “more cautious than ever” due to uncertainties in the global economic outlook and would make key policy decisions weighing the inflation outlook on a quarterly basis.

“Now the next task is that we have to maintain, sustain this inflation target, maintain price stability,” Nagy said.

“We think that the change in monetary conditions was clearly justified in March, but need further steps to determine (the) future development in (the) inflation outlook.”

The central bank has raised its forecasts for tax-adjusted core inflation, a closely watched measure of price trends, to 3.4 percent this year and 3.2 percent next year.

The forecasts are 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points higher than the outlooks in the December inflation report and both exceed the mid-point of its 3 percent medium-term policy target.

Despite the increase, Nagy said the bank was “very very cautious”, reiterating that it was not thinking in a tightening cycle and would only take any further steps if needed.

The next rate-setting meeting is due on April 30.

“Core inflation excluding indirect tax effects is expected to continue to rise until the autumn months and then to decline from the end of 2019,” the Monetary Council said in its assessment of the inflation report.

“According to the European Central Bank’s latest forecast, as a result of a deceleration in global economic activity, underlying inflation developments in the euro area are expected to remain persistently subdued.”

The panel said the economic outlook faced both upside and downside risks. It had discussed two alternative scenarios that may have an impact on future policy.

Higher-than-expected wage growth, with double-digit wage increases at big companies feeding through into the wider economy, further boosting consumption, would be consistent with tighter monetary conditions.

But escalating global trade tensions, a potential no-deal Brexit and high government debt could drag the euro zone, Hungary’s main trading partner, into a recession, and would be consistent with looser monetary conditions, it said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)