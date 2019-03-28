UPDATE 3-Hungarian rate setter sees both loosening and tightening as options

(Adds comments from Deputy Governor Nagy about the rates outlook)

* Tightening and loosening are options- Nagy

* Bank sees tax-adjusted core CPI higher in 2019 and 2020

* Sees closely watched price gauge at 3.4 pct and 3.2 pct

* Both upside and downside risks to economic outlook

* Monetary Council had discussed two alternative scenarios

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, March 28 (Reuters) - Balanced risks to Hungary’s inflation outlook mean monetary loosening and tightening are both options as the central bank’s next step, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Thursday, just two days after a limited tightening move.

A 10 basis point increase on Tuesday in the overnight deposit rate to -0.05 percent halted a run of monetary easing that lasted nearly seven years.

But the forint notched up its biggest daily fall for years after governor Gyorgy Matolcsy called the hike a one-off move justified by inflation trends.

Markets had expected gradual interest rate increases for the next years.

Nagy told a business conference that financial markets were pricing in more rate hikes than justified.

“We think that the change in monetary conditions was clearly justified in March, but need further steps to determine (the) future development in (the) inflation outlook,” he said.

The bank has raised its forecasts for tax-adjusted core inflation, a closely watched measure of price trends, to 3.4 percent this year and 3.2 percent next year.

The forecasts are 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points higher than the outlooks in the December inflation report and both exceed the mid-point of its 3 percent medium-term policy target.

Despite the increase, Nagy said the bank was “very very cautious”, reiterating that it was not thinking in a tightening cycle and would only take any further steps if needed.

In its quarterly inflation report discussed at Tuesday’s meeting, the bank assessed two alternative economic scenarios.

Higher-than-expected wage growth, with double-digit wage increases at big companies feeding through into the wider economy, further boosting consumption, would be consistent with tighter monetary conditions.

But escalating global trade tensions, a potential no-deal Brexit and high government debt could drag the euro zone, Hungary’s main trading partner, into a recession, and would be consistent with looser monetary conditions, it said.

Nagy told reporters that risks to the inflation outlook were balanced and there was an equal chance for these alternative economic scenarios to materialise.

Asked whether that meant the bank could reverse this week’s tightening move at a later stage, he said:

“There is nothing to reverse. There is a series of separate decisions and if needed, then we should adjust monetary conditions in a way that delivers a sustainable inflation (path).

“If this means downwards, then downwards. If upwards, then upwards.”

He said the bank was “more cautious than ever” due to uncertainties in the global economic outlook and would make key policy decisions weighing the inflation outlook on a quarterly basis.

The next rate-setting meeting is due on April 30.

“Core inflation excluding indirect tax effects is expected to continue to rise until the autumn months and then to decline from the end of 2019,” the Monetary Council said in its assessment of the inflation report.

“According to the European Central Bank’s latest forecast, as a result of a deceleration in global economic activity, underlying inflation developments in the euro area are expected to remain persistently subdued,” it said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)